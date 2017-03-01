The “K-Wave” Is Coming to Wall Street The “K-Wave” Is Coming to Wall Street An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process. Read more
Real Wealth

States Desperate for Revenue … And You’re Next

by Larry Edelson |

U.S. states are getting desperate for cash in the face of soaring budget deficits. And they’re becoming more creative with ways to continue their out-of-control spending habits.

Sure, states could go old-school and up their income taxes or enact them to begin with, like Alaska and Wyoming are considering.

But the rubber is really hitting the road as some states in search of funds are looking to pump-up user-based taxes, such as gas taxes, sales taxes and use taxes.

Here are a few of the latest examples:

  • Alabama taking advantage of law to collect taxes on Internet use.
  • Tennessee, Oklahoma and Indiana angling to raise gasoline taxes to fund road and bridge repairs.
  • Utah lawmakers consider food tax hike.

How’d We Get Here?

Fiscal analyst Chris Edwards at the Cato Institute noted that state general fund spending soared 32 percent since 2010.

In the meantime, the situation is made worse by …

  • A decline in tax receipts and slower economic growth.
  • Lower oil revenues in key producing states like Alaska, Kansas, Wyoming, Oklahoma and North Dakota.
  • Payback time after years of playing kick-the-can with liabilities.

But what about the pink elephant in the room … the Affordable Care Act.

Talk of repealing and replacing Obamacare has states on pins and needles. That’s because the Federal government currently picks up most of the tab.

But a larger portion of the funding becomes the state’s problem in the coming years.

And that’s why a growing number of state governors – on both sides of the isle – balk at repealing Obamacare without a good substitute.

In addition to dropped insurance coverage for millions, an insufficient alternative to Obamacare would destroy state budgets and hurt hospitals.

This point was made clear at the National Governors Association’s winter meeting in Washington last week. A presentation by media company Axios described a sample state that expanded Medicaid would lose $635 million in federal funding, a 65 percent decrease.

You read that right: A whopping 65 percent hit to the states. Awful!

No wonder the long faces after the meeting!

Tax Hikes a Temporary Fix

Connecticut and Illinois have already pursued record tax hikes to boost their coffers. But the result was a falling tax base as top earners fled the state to avoid higher tax bills.

Now, Connecticut faces a $300 million deficit for the 2017–2018 year. That number for Illinois is an eye-popping $8 billion.

Talk about desperation!

I could go on, but you get the point: State spending habits are out of control and the federal purse strings are closing.

This should come as no surprise to my members: I’ve talked frequently about how governments facing revenue shortfalls become desperate and ultimately turn against the people, stripping away civil liberties and their pocketbooks in the process.

But in difficult times like these, there will always be opportunities. I’ve already advised members to begin protecting their wealth with specific investments. Don’t be left behind in these dynamic times: Join the Real Wealth Report now.

Best wishes,

Larry

Larry Edelson, one of the world’s foremost experts on gold and precious metals, is the editor of Real Wealth Report and Supercycle Trader. Larry has called the ups and downs in the gold market time and again. As a result, he is often called upon by the media for his investing views. Larry has been featured on Bloomberg, Reuters and CNBC as well as The New York Times and New York Sun.

Comments 8

Chuck Burton March 1, 2017

Pollsters say the military has the highest approval rating of any branch of government among the populace. Mr. Trump plans to spend even more money to make the military even more powerful. What does a powerful military do when people lose faith in the politicians - especially after a major economic crisis? In many countries, the generals stage a coup and take control, usually promising "free" elections after they get the crisis stabilized. 'Can't happen here? Don't bet on it.

Mike Kramer March 1, 2017

I live in Pennsylvania which we call Taxylvania. . Except for California, we have the highest turnpike tolls, and we must be in the top five in gasoline tax. I do not know if is just us, but they make these budgets based on "presumptuous" revenue i.e. we are going to generate x number of dollars from the lottery, liquor sales, etc. We are losing personal income tax revenue because with stores that are closing, jobs age gone. All I wish people like you would do is make up your mind. One day the market is going to crash, the next day it is headed for 50000. We cannot have it both ways. Personally, I feel like a termite in a yoyo.

Dale St Clair March 1, 2017

the American Dream is dead...people should understand this fact...stop thinking america has a bright future will be sadly mistaken.

F151 March 1, 2017

Government always looks to pile on more taxes. Illinois, Connecticut and California are financial basket cases. Their infrastructure has been neglected for years now. How about this for a change: cut government salaries, cut the number of govt employees and cut the number of govt programs. Balance budgets THAT way for a change. And the free ride the states have had on Obamacare? Would it not be interesting to see some govt entity actually pay for that fiasco (instead of relying on the feds...who paid for it like everything else....by charging up $10 Trillion in debt over the last 8 years)?

Bob Schubring March 1, 2017

Vanity-driven spending is the last line-item to be cut, but usually makes the difference when budgets get reformed. West Germany, for example, grew it's economy substantially from 1945-1991. They achieved it, by getting rid of every last shred of their previous history of currency manipulation and the propaganda that had been used, either to conceal the manipulation, or failing that, to make the manipulation seem absolutely necessary. Instead, the Bundesrepublik gratefuly accepted their share of the Marshall Plan, and focused on producing products that could sustain their economy. Now it's our turn to learn the same lesson. US states maintain an unsustainable Drug War, that has failed to save a single American life from any known threat. States keep a larger portion of their population in jails and prisons, than did the Soviet Union under Stalin...most of whom are convicted of drug offenses. In the latest incarnation, injured workers are being forced onto SSDI disability or driven to suicide, because medicines for pain relief that have worked well for generations, are being prohibited out of fear that their use constitutes an "opioid epidemic". (Stupidest of the entire range of stupidities, the CDC is cooking the books on how suidices are counted, so that each time the pain drives someone to kill himself, his suicide is blamed not on their taking-away of his pain medicine, but instead, is blamed on his previous safe use of the medicine. The CDC official in charge of this disinformation project, formerly headed an effort by the Obama Administration that sought to prove that guns were too dangerous for city and state police officers to carry, thereby putting police forces under federal control. Well...maybe that's more crooked than stupid.). The point is, none of these Drug War efforts save lives. It takes imaginative book-cooking to hide the fact that the Drug War kills people while protecting nobody. The Drug War is a prime example, of a program whose shutdown would improve the economy while saving states money. But shutting it down, requires proving that the money and lives wasted on it, should never have been wasted. The people in power, will never admit that fact willingly. So instead, they will waste more lives and money, keeping their lies from being discovered.

Robert Kimble March 1, 2017

Pennsylvania is a train wreck. It still remains a rust belt state where I'm sure 50% live below the national poverty level. I believe the state government needs to cut at least by 50% and all public schools could really cut by 25%. It will have to or they face bankruptcy and there goes all municipal bonds to junk bond status.

Sonny March 1, 2017

How long for the President Trump Rally , before the correction and when is the time for gold and silver Larry?

ron goddard March 1, 2017

gosh larry our state budget deficit is A$34bn and rising fast. (western australia) and the incumbent government wants a further term to further our 'progress'.!! they reckon that they have done wonders(with our money..or lack of) ha ha..yeah they wanna sell off the power station and all sorts of other dreamtime stuff. build more roads to nowhere. the premier has lost the plot and is facing a massive loss. our oz deficit is also rising fast (A$500bn.) the prime minister says that the economy is in 'good shape'. i don't know where he gets his info from lol. all appears to be ok whilst interest rates are down to 4.5% for housing purchase, that being the most active industry in oz right now: house swapping!! manufacturing? whats that?? oh yes we have mining(in a trough) and agriculture : wheat etc. for export. but that is not ongoing in a sense that we are forever taking from the soil and not replacing anything. our farmers need enormous amounts of fertiliser. and that costs lots of money. all in all we have dumb government here forever with the main discussion being around retired politicians pensions and other benefits.(all those in favour say'aye' yes we have a 100% yes vote, yippee!!) democracy? alice in wonderland i think. and soon the stuff will hit the fan and people(mushrooms) will utter..why didn't they tell us? just like in your country. and they will bleat on and on and get angry. the best jobs will be in the police force and military. we must protect the politicians.

