The EU is on life support

by Larry Edelson

It’s no secret that I believe the EU is fighting for its last few breaths.

In fact, even before the Brexit vote, I was warning that the U.K. would be far better off to leave, to escape the burdensome regulations of the EU, and to take back its sovereignty. The same could be said for every other country in the EU.

But the latest turn of events even has me shaking my head.

The sad fact is the unelected and elected EU leaders are now so desperate, so frantic, they’re going to do just about anything to stay in power.

They’ve even gone so far as to threaten Italy with an almost certainly unpayable obligation if the country’s citizens make the democratic decision to quit the troubled euro.

And Italy is just the beginning …

EU leaders are saying that countries looking to ax the unpopular single currency must pay back all their debts at once before they can leave.

You read that right: Leave the euro and all the hundreds of billions you owe us are due right now, no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

Talk about trashing freedom and liberty!

They’re simply saying: We know the EU isn’t working. But if you leave the EU and euro, you’re going to have to pay up … big time.

The declaration comes after prominent politicians in a number of member states – including Italy, France, Greece and the Netherlands – have all made noises about ditching the euro.

Now, with general elections scheduled in France, Germany and the Netherlands later this year, could this support of anti-euro sentiment finally do the EU experiment in?

I certainly think so, and those in charge are now in desperation mode, doing whatever it takes.

The European Union’s logo may soon be losing many of its symbolic stars.

But there’s more …

Last week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
published an open letter to the country’s citizens ahead of elections in March.

His basic message: Respect my country’s customs or get out.

Rutte – who is currently trailing in the polls – is trying desperately to win over voters drawn to the front-runner, Geert Wilders. Wilders’ Party for Freedom has been snagging voters on its anti-immigration, anti-Muslim, anti-European Union platform.

This is a major turnaround for Rutte, who previously had been called “the man of open borders.”

Rutte’s actions – like those of the EU in general – are just a desperate attempt to stay in power.

And they just reek of totalitarianism.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has also been widely criticized for her open-door policy. With the nationalist, anti-establishment movement in everyone’s face, German elections later this year should be very interesting. Don’t be surprised if there are big upsets.

And don’t forget: All this desperation in Europe is exacerbated by the Executive Order that President Trump signed blocking refugees and banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The wave of anti-establishment sentiment sweeping the world is clearly a force that has those in power in a frenzy.

And if the EU continues with more harebrained ideas like these, the downfall of the EU won’t be a possibility. It will be a given. And that’s going to disrupt markets, businesses, and governments of every stripe.

Comments 21

Charlemagne February 6, 2017

If you can have the United States of America, why can't we have the United Sates of Europe? You guys afraid of the competition?

Reply

nels February 6, 2017

Britain, Italy and the rest are sovereign nations. They don't need to ask Brussels, pay or invoke Article 50 to leave the EU.

Reply

Del February 6, 2017

K-wave doesn't follow the current trend of the market which is going up. Where do you stand today. Down in February and up in March?

Reply

Gary February 6, 2017

Larry We have been with you three years and lost about 10%--I'm disappointed. The only country you are high on is China and I hear from many that they have major problems, even more so than us. Communism has always failed and will this time. Taiwan will succeed, because they don't follow China's Communism.

Reply

Werner February 6, 2017

Hello Larry, I am even more pessimistic than you. France wanted the Euro since 1989, Kohl was forced to accept it without a German referendum, to be allowed to reunite Germany. Fillon is probably out of the 2nd round of French presidential election in May, we might see Marine Le Pen agains Emmanuel Macron in the second round. If Le Pen were to win, Frexit becomes a certainty. We are in for some very nasty surprises not too far off!

Reply

Linda February 6, 2017

How on earth did they ever determine that the Euro was a good idea. Did no one take into consideration the differences in each of the different economies? This was bound to fail from day one and I am surprised that it has lasted this long. So sad for this to happen. I pray that this break up will sort all out again and we can go back to the economy as it was prior to the forming of the EU

Reply

Steve R February 6, 2017

Very interesting. but your description of "losing freedom and liberty" just because someone expects you to pay your huge debts before you bail seems too extreme. Let's stay on investing-Is it too late too short the lira (Italy) or drachma (Greece)?

Reply

Bill Corcoran February 6, 2017

When do we buy gold??

Reply

David Hamilton February 6, 2017

Well written Larry.

Reply

Diane Root February 6, 2017

Call me unsophisticated, but at the age of 78, I remember a Europe (where I was born) before any such thing as a European Union. Somehow we managed to survive. When we traveled we had a whole bunch of different currencies (some of which were quite beautiful) and nobody seemed to mind. Vive la difference! Does globalization that we must all sail on a sinking ship? Diane Root

Reply

Fred Fuller February 6, 2017

Larry: I can understand that there is trouble in Europe and England, but I really could not understand how so many governments could ALL make the same mistake at the same time, now that I have read your articals I have gained a larger understanding of the promblem, but I do not see the solutions to the promblem. Too many nations, to much money, too many childern screaming, "ME TOO, ME TOO."

Reply

Bob Schubring February 6, 2017

Brilliant insights. The big problem with making a demand for payment, is enforcing the demand, if the debtor refuses to pay. Brussels Eurocrats do not have any claim over the countries they try to rule. Those countries established the EU, so there's no basis for the EU to exist if the members agree it should cease existing. These kinds of terroristic threats failed to ward off the 2015 Greek Crisis, and the actual state terrorism of punishing Greek voters for voting incorrectly, by rationing them to 60 euros of bank withdrawals per week, are the proximate cause of the Brexit vote. Great Britain has an abysmal climate. Britons who can afford it, vacation somewhere warm in the springtime. Greece is a popular destination. A lot of Britons befriended Greeks whom they met while on Spring holiday, and that €60-a-week harmed people they knew. The corporate media have been tarring everyone who votes the national interest, both in Europe and the US, with nasty labels...allegedly voters are a bunch of racists, bigots, horrid people, and best of all...Hillary says we are uneducated and too stupid to vote for our self-interest. About a decade ago I began noticing a pattern in the popular response to the corporate media. If the corporate media's film critic loved a movie, few people showed up. If he panned a movie, a crowd showed up to watch it. That pattern has now crossed over into politics. If the corporate media denounce someone, the people will vote for the person.

Reply

don February 6, 2017

spot on Larry.!

Reply

Paula February 6, 2017

Hi Larry, you are absolutely right, the world is in a mess and the countries of EU are finally waking up to the fact. They realize joining the EU and accepting one currency for several different countries does not work. Many of the countries are tired of being told what to do, how to do it and when, by unelected officials in Brussels. Plus, they notice poor economic growth and increasing poverty.

Reply

Dick Lund February 6, 2017

This will not be sorted out in day's, week's, or even months. So focus on what you can do over the next month or two. Learn how to make actional moves. Dickie

Reply

Dave February 6, 2017

"Best wishes"? Seriously? C'mon Larry. It's one thing to offer financial advice on dealing with adversity, but another entirely to not so subtly champion a world order - or maybe "disorder" is a more accurate word - that never worked in the past (examples are far too numerous to mention) and is not about to now. There are always problems when people try to live amicably together in one way or another, but they pale in comparison to the problems created when people withdraw and dream up cockamamie schemes like building walls along their borders. I seriously doubt you have the guts to print this letter. I hope I'm wrong as I find your more objective historical work interesting and useful.

Reply

lois fontana February 6, 2017

Larry: So, how can the EU force the "ungrateful" to pay all their debts--sue them?--about as successful as getting blood from a stone? 1. Whichever is the action taken, what is your best guess for the actions to be taken by the "ungrateful"? 2. Is the US on the hook for potential defaults in a way that will be disruptive to our economy? What is the US response likely to be, assuming this scenario plays out? 3. With the turmoil that you foresee, subscribers seem underrepresented re action recos to capitalize on the scenario that you have so accurately predicted. You could mention a few ETFs, to buy, noting that these do DO NOT CONSTITUTE A FORMAL BUY RECO.

Reply

The General February 7, 2017

The EU, like almost every nation in the world has an incurable cancer and its death is imminent. Eventually, all good things must come to an end.

Reply

Zdenek Opolzer February 7, 2017

I agree with you. It is my plan to reform all the EU. But we are a small country, such step has to be provided wuth a great State. Our folk has to wait. Z. Opolzer

Reply

James Bunyan February 7, 2017

This is happening. I know because I live, nominally in the EU. Yes, I voted for Brexit, as I live in UK. My logic was simple - to vote Remain, meant voting for a democratic deficit. The financial arguments posed by both sides, were incoherent, and that was a warning signal. Incoherent arguments signify lack of understanding by the parties, in my view. Our original referendum voted in favour of joining the European Economic Community. Without a by your leave, that morphed into the European Union. We did not join that, and do not appreciate that political sleight of hand. The EU,s success,only, has been putting the cart in front of the horse.

Reply

Judith Campbell February 7, 2017

I'm just a run-of-the-mill citizen; I have spent my life essentially in small towns, have been a teacher of children, and have voted conservative since coming of age. What I wonder about the most is since almost all of history has been rehearsed and choreographed by men, how much more "screwed up" can our world become due to their selfishness, greed, and bumbling?

Reply