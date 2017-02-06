The EU is on life support

It’s no secret that I believe the EU is fighting for its last few breaths.



In fact, even before the Brexit vote, I was warning that the U.K. would be far better off to leave, to escape the burdensome regulations of the EU, and to take back its sovereignty. The same could be said for every other country in the EU.



But the latest turn of events even has me shaking my head.



The sad fact is the unelected and elected EU leaders are now so desperate, so frantic, they’re going to do just about anything to stay in power.



They’ve even gone so far as to threaten Italy with an almost certainly unpayable obligation if the country’s citizens make the democratic decision to quit the troubled euro.



And Italy is just the beginning …



EU leaders are saying that countries looking to ax the unpopular single currency must pay back all their debts at once before they can leave.



You read that right: Leave the euro and all the hundreds of billions you owe us are due right now, no ifs, ands, or buts about it.



Talk about trashing freedom and liberty!



They’re simply saying: We know the EU isn’t working. But if you leave the EU and euro, you’re going to have to pay up … big time.



The declaration comes after prominent politicians in a number of member states – including Italy, France, Greece and the Netherlands – have all made noises about ditching the euro.



Now, with general elections scheduled in France, Germany and the Netherlands later this year, could this support of anti-euro sentiment finally do the EU experiment in?



I certainly think so, and those in charge are now in desperation mode, doing whatever it takes.



But there’s more …



Last week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

published an open letter to the country’s citizens ahead of elections in March.



His basic message: Respect my country’s customs or get out.



Rutte – who is currently trailing in the polls – is trying desperately to win over voters drawn to the front-runner, Geert Wilders. Wilders’ Party for Freedom has been snagging voters on its anti-immigration, anti-Muslim, anti-European Union platform.



This is a major turnaround for Rutte, who previously had been called “the man of open borders.”



Rutte’s actions – like those of the EU in general – are just a desperate attempt to stay in power.



And they just reek of totalitarianism.



In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has also been widely criticized for her open-door policy. With the nationalist, anti-establishment movement in everyone’s face, German elections later this year should be very interesting. Don’t be surprised if there are big upsets.



And don’t forget: All this desperation in Europe is exacerbated by the Executive Order that President Trump signed blocking refugees and banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.



The wave of anti-establishment sentiment sweeping the world is clearly a force that has those in power in a frenzy.



And if the EU continues with more harebrained ideas like these, the downfall of the EU won’t be a possibility. It will be a given. And that’s going to disrupt markets, businesses, and governments of every stripe.



That’s a lot of chaos and volatility. So, it’s not the time to go it alone when it comes to your investments. Make sure you have solid guidance, like my members receive in my services, Real Wealth Report and Supercycle Trader.



Best wishes,



Larry





