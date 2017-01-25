The “K-Wave” Is Coming to Wall Street The “K-Wave” Is Coming to Wall Street An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process. Read more
Real Wealth

Could Trump Derail a Potential Southeast Asian Infrastructure Boom?

by Larry Edelson |

Spending on long-needed infrastructure plans in the Southeast Asian countries of Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, could be a boon for their economies. Here’s what they have planned:

  • In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte is promising 8 trillion pesos ($160 billion) of spending over his six-year term.
  • In Thailand, the military-led government plans to list an infrastructure fund on the stock exchange in March.
  • In Indonesia, the government has set aside almost 10 percent more to spend on projects this year.
  • In Malaysia, efforts are pushing ahead with infrastructure plans that include a high-speed rail line from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

Infrastructure spending is a massive business. And that could provide big benefits at a time when nations like these are ramping up modernization efforts to cope with the challenges of a growing population.

All told, this is good news for Asia, one my favorite markets on the planet.

But don’t forget: The need to build or revitalize things like transportation grids, telecommunications networks, power supplies and other critical facilities is a pressing concern not just for Asia and other emerging markets, but for advanced industrialized societies as well.

So, as Southeast Asian governments embark on their own programs to boost roads, rails, ports and power plants, will Trump’s global trade policies stifle their abilities to execute their own spending plans?

The fact is for one of his first acts as President, Trump signed an order withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership accord with 11 other nations — making good on one of his protectionist campaign promises.

Will moves like these derail Asian infrastructure spending?

While it’s still too early to say for sure — there are simply too many unknowns — I don’t see it happening.

In fact, all year long, I have been telling my Real Wealth Report members that there is nothing to worry about when it comes to Southeast Asia. I believe that agreements will be reached with the U.S. that work for all.

The Asian growth story is alive and well. And Asian markets are now in the early stages of forming new bull markets. The high demand for the kind of infrastructure projects that I’m talking about here is going to make that growth story even sweeter.

So, adding equity exposure to these countries — especially in global infrastructure shares — could be a home run, when the timing is right.

They are not quite ready for prime time yet, but that time is near.

Best wishes,

Larry

 


Larry Edelson, one of the world’s foremost experts on gold and precious metals, is the editor of Real Wealth Report and Supercycle Trader. Larry has called the ups and downs in the gold market time and again. As a result, he is often called upon by the media for his investing views. Larry has been featured on Bloomberg, Reuters and CNBC as well as The New York Times and New York Sun.

Comments 14

Patricia Bueling January 25, 2017

Thanks, Larry

marc abramsky January 25, 2017

It is not so much that he is going to derail southeast asia Larry, I think that he will derail the US. What he is proposing requires a strong infrastructure in the US. In other words by repatriating industrial jobs and manufacturing jobs the US consumer needs to be ready to pay more (a lot more) for their products that they consume. They will have to pay more because of the high US wages for people to manufacture. Even if the government raises the minimum wage this is not a boon but a hindrance on business. They can't afford to compete with wages that high so either they lay people off or they pass the expenses on to the US consumer. So who is left to buy the US products? Broke US consumers and baby boomers no longer willing to spend like they did for the past thirty years? The US trading partners sure as heck can't afford to pay the higher prices in US dollars even if the dollar is devalued. You said it many times. History repeats. He is doing everything that was done in the 30's to protect the consumer. However even back then it had the opposite effect. To unravel the current US business model with the world is to invite disaster for a highly indebted country.

BC in Europe January 25, 2017

Al these countries will more likely be better off without the US than with. The economic center of gravity may still be on Wall St., but not for long.

Scott Hartzler January 25, 2017

this was a great article.

Pscottparker1 January 25, 2017

At Weiss, Larry you are the ONLY person who I trust. Your analysis is solid, rational, and I have found it to be very reliable!

Paul Livingston January 25, 2017

Do they have the money? The more money governments borrow and spend, the worse the impact is on economic growth and wealth creation. That's taking capital away from private hands (consumption and investment) and putting it into government programs (waste, malinvestment, and disincentives to gainful employment). Just think about what the government spends money on. Governments that embraced this kind of social-spending programs end up in bankruptcy .

ron goddard January 25, 2017

spot on larry, there are innumerable millions of people involved here and resources beyond imagination, and lets not forget the intelligence quotient. there are not many stand alone nations around right now but the asean community can form a formidable force. and why not? these nations have been raped and plundered by europeans for centuries, so maybe its time for them to advance their causes. like you i have a great liking for se asian countries, including china. they have their beliefs and customs, alien to ours at times but its theirs. its tough most of the time for people there so lets hope for a much brighter future. nothing is ideal but the dream can keep 'em on track. is america still dreaming? cheers, ron

M.T. Black January 25, 2017

Larry, What are some of the infrastructure equities you would look at for investments in regards to this article?

jim crawford January 25, 2017

time is always near never here. the dow closed 20000 today we were still waiting on that pullback

Eddie Larry January 25, 2017

Thanks Larry! I love these countries too but what about the U.S.'s infrastructure boom?

espy January 26, 2017

The TPP was already doomed. It had insufficient support in Congress already even with Democrats. In any case, the TPP was already polluted with rubbish policy completely unrelated to trade. In its place, bilateral trade agreements free of the Globalist agenda should be a boon for all partners. I see it as a win-win for the USA and all its Pacific partners.

Jas January 26, 2017

How's the boom in Asia gonna effect the labour theory of value of goods? The theory that the cost or price of a commodity is determined by or can be inferred exclusively from its labor content? Are we about to go through one of the biggest economic booms in history again?

Ilham Budi January 26, 2017

I don't think the TTP had anything to do with helping Asia build infrastructure (which is a China One Belt One Road initiative). If anything, the Anglo-Americans will continue to sabotage China's effort to help poor countries build infrastructure (which they have already done in Libya and Sudan). Though this issue is hardly on Trump's radar. The next Anglo-American effort will see foreign financed NGOs using protests to stall China and India financed railways, ports and pipelines in Myanmar, designed to bypass the Malacca Straits/South China Sea trade routes. The Thai-Burma Dawei industrial zone project looks like it has already been killed off? I wonder what is happening to China's proposal to widen the Karokorum Highway from 30m to 100m? China/India/Indonesia/Philippines/Pakistan will presumably (hopefully) continue to build infrastructure as if Trump didn't exist.

Frank January 26, 2017

Twitler will derail anything he touches. A dumbass buffoon is now in the White House. Get it?

