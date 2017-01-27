My Holiday Gift to You #4: Copper Chart

When I started telling you about the “My Gift to You” series in December, I had no idea how excited I was going to get.

But as the series unfolded each Friday in January, I was loaded with new ideas about assets that have been at the heart of my research for decades.

They looked new … fresh … filled with opportunity.

Funny, isn’t it, how even well-worn investments like gold and silver can take on a new shine when you let them!?

If you remember, first, we tackled the dollar and we saw how — after a preliminary peak in September later this year — it’s likely headed into a ton of volatility. This first edition in my gift series also gave you your first backstage look at my Artificial Intelligence Neural Net system.

Following the dollar, we drilled down into the outlook for my favorite metal — and maybe even my favorite asset — of all time: Gold. My forecast is for a target high in 2017 … and then big swings.

But no matter: The action — and opportunity — will be terrific!

And finally, last Friday we took a gander at silver. It’s tracking my forecasts nicely. In fact, it could even give gold a run for its money!

I’ve really enjoyed bringing this series to you. And as I’ve said, I never wanted anything in return.

This series was simply my way of saying “Thank you.”

This week’s final chart focuses on another favorite — but often overlooked — metal: Copper.

Copper Chart





Copper spiked sharply higher post-election — thanks in large part to Trump’s trillion-dollar infrastructure spending plans here in the U.S. — not to mention China’s new silk road buildout.

But it looks like the red metal has come too far too fast, and is now on the cusp of a correction.

In fact, as you can see, after a nosedive in early February, copper should stage a nice bounce into March. That won’t last long. And come springtime, it looks like copper will dip again, moving into a sideways trading range.

But as I always say: Markets have a way of surprising all of us. So, I’m keeping a sharp eye on copper and related copper opportunities ahead.

