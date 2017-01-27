The “K-Wave” Is Coming to Wall Street The “K-Wave” Is Coming to Wall Street An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process. Read more
Cycle Charts

My Holiday Gift to You #4: Copper Chart

by Larry Edelson |

When I started telling you about the “My Gift to You” series in December, I had no idea how excited I was going to get.

But as the series unfolded each Friday in January, I was loaded with new ideas about assets that have been at the heart of my research for decades.

They looked new … fresh … filled with opportunity.

Funny, isn’t it, how even well-worn investments like gold and silver can take on a new shine when you let them!?

If you remember, first, we tackled the dollar and we saw how — after a preliminary peak in September later this year — it’s likely headed into a ton of volatility. This first edition in my gift series also gave you your first backstage look at my Artificial Intelligence Neural Net system.

Following the dollar, we drilled down into the outlook for my favorite metal — and maybe even my favorite asset — of all time: Gold. My forecast is for a target high in 2017 … and then big swings.

But no matter: The action — and opportunity — will be terrific!

And finally, last Friday we took a gander at silver. It’s tracking my forecasts nicely. In fact, it could even give gold a run for its money!

I’ve really enjoyed bringing this series to you. And as I’ve said, I never wanted anything in return.

This series was simply my way of saying “Thank you.”

This week’s final chart focuses on another favorite — but often overlooked — metal: Copper.

Copper Chart



Click image for larger view

Copper spiked sharply higher post-election — thanks in large part to Trump’s trillion-dollar infrastructure spending plans here in the U.S. — not to mention China’s new silk road buildout.

But it looks like the red metal has come too far too fast, and is now on the cusp of a correction.

In fact, as you can see, after a nosedive in early February, copper should stage a nice bounce into March. That won’t last long. And come springtime, it looks like copper will dip again, moving into a sideways trading range.

But as I always say: Markets have a way of surprising all of us. So, I’m keeping a sharp eye on copper and related copper opportunities ahead.

Best wishes, as always …

Larry

Larry Edelson, one of the world’s foremost experts on gold and precious metals, is the editor of Real Wealth Report and Supercycle Trader. Larry has called the ups and downs in the gold market time and again. As a result, he is often called upon by the media for his investing views. Larry has been featured on Bloomberg, Reuters and CNBC as well as The New York Times and New York Sun.

Comments 6

Malcolm Burns January 27, 2017

Thank you, Larry. The work you do and insights you put forward give me a much clearer picture of the workings of the world in which we are now living. I am a long time reader of your work. Keep going! We "little guys" need all the help we can get.

Reply

Richard Darrow January 27, 2017

I believe all good gifts are from God thank you Larry for sharing your chosen & gifted studies.

Reply

Harry Thomas January 27, 2017

Larry, I sure appreciate your charts and up-dates. Would also appreciate an up-date on Crude Oil. Thanks a lot, H T

Reply

frank taraska January 27, 2017

When do I start buying the GLD

Reply

Jackie Daugherty January 27, 2017

Thank you Larry. I do appreciate your hard work. J Daugherty

Reply

Adrienne Hall January 27, 2017

Thank-you Sir for these insightful and helpful e-mails, charts and wisdom. :-)

Reply