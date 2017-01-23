Can the European Union survive?





If you thought that 2016 was nuts, just wait for what 2017 has in-store: The year of political hell is upon us.



While 2016 caught most people off guard, my cycles and Artificial Intelligence models were busy predicting both Trump’s victory and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.



And it goes without saying: Both events have upended the political establishment.



Brexit certainly rattled the European Union. And last week – six months after taking office – Prime Minister Theresa May, in her much-anticipated speech, outlined what promises to be a hugely complex, drawn-out negotiation over the British withdrawal from the European Union.



The historic referendum passed last summer over issues that included sovereignty and immigration. And in her speech, May insisted there will be no attempt to remain in the EU.



May has said she will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty – the process that formally begins negotiations over the United Kingdom’s departure from the alliance – by the end of March.



High Stakes Elections Dead Ahead



But Brexit could be just the first domino to fall: A string of high-stakes elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands – and even potentially Italy – delivers a massive amount of uncertainty to the bloc in the year to come.



The fact is the euro region could break up if political leaders don’t come to grips with the discontent that’s spurring support for populist leaders across the continent.



If nationalist politicians – including France’s Marine Le Pen – rise to power in elections across the region, the Eurozone may not survive.



In fact, Le Pen has pledged to take France out of the euro if she wins: She’s calling for France to exert more control over its economic policy, money, legislation and borders.



And Le Pen’s not alone: Netherlands’ Geert Wilders has also won support for his Party for Freedom’s opposition to the European Union.



And later in the year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be seeking a fourth term in office. Merkel’s economic policies of austerity have plagued Europe’s economic growth. And opening borders to refugees has created a terrorist crisis in Europe, exposing her to unprecedented criticism.



Currently, 28 countries are in the European Union. So, who will be next to bolt? Many of their leaders now realize the EU was a big mistake from the get-go.



This could be the year of political hell and as I’ve said here before, “such an economic union doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of a surviving.”



So, one has to ask: Can the European Union survive?



Best wishes,



Larry

