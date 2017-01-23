The “K-Wave” Is Coming to Wall Street The “K-Wave” Is Coming to Wall Street An economic tidal wave is headed our way. It’s inevitable. First, it will lift the Dow to 31,000. Then it will crash, wiping out the life savings of millions. But there is a way to ride the “crest” of this wave, escape the destruction, and grow your wealth in the process. Read more
Cycle Forecasts Real Wealth

Can the European Union survive?

by Larry Edelson |


If you thought that 2016 was nuts, just wait for what 2017 has in-store: The year of political hell is upon us.

While 2016 caught most people off guard, my cycles and Artificial Intelligence models were busy predicting both Trump’s victory and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

And it goes without saying: Both events have upended the political establishment.

The European Union’s collection of flags will soon lose Britain’s Union Jack …what country will leave the EU next?

Brexit certainly rattled the European Union. And last week – six months after taking office – Prime Minister Theresa May, in her much-anticipated speech, outlined what promises to be a hugely complex, drawn-out negotiation over the British withdrawal from the European Union.

The historic referendum passed last summer over issues that included sovereignty and immigration. And in her speech, May insisted there will be no attempt to remain in the EU.

May has said she will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty – the process that formally begins negotiations over the United Kingdom’s departure from the alliance – by the end of March.

High Stakes Elections Dead Ahead

But Brexit could be just the first domino to fall: A string of high-stakes elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands – and even potentially Italy – delivers a massive amount of uncertainty to the bloc in the year to come.

The fact is the euro region could break up if political leaders don’t come to grips with the discontent that’s spurring support for populist leaders across the continent.

If nationalist politicians – including France’s Marine Le Pen – rise to power in elections across the region, the Eurozone may not survive.

In fact, Le Pen has pledged to take France out of the euro if she wins: She’s calling for France to exert more control over its economic policy, money, legislation and borders.

And Le Pen’s not alone: Netherlands’ Geert Wilders has also won support for his Party for Freedom’s opposition to the European Union.

And later in the year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be seeking a fourth term in office. Merkel’s economic policies of austerity have plagued Europe’s economic growth. And opening borders to refugees has created a terrorist crisis in Europe, exposing her to unprecedented criticism.

Currently, 28 countries are in the European Union. So, who will be next to bolt? Many of their leaders now realize the EU was a big mistake from the get-go.

This could be the year of political hell and as I’ve said here before, “such an economic union doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of a surviving.”

So, one has to ask: Can the European Union survive?

Best wishes,

Larry

Larry Edelson, one of the world’s foremost experts on gold and precious metals, is the editor of Real Wealth Report and Supercycle Trader. Larry has called the ups and downs in the gold market time and again. As a result, he is often called upon by the media for his investing views. Larry has been featured on Bloomberg, Reuters and CNBC as well as The New York Times and New York Sun.

You may also like ...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comments 15

John M January 23, 2017

Nobody has yet mentioned how the EU is going to replace Great Britian's contribution to EU funds, second only to Germanys'.

Reply

DrBillLemoine January 23, 2017

Your gloom and doom prediction may come true--if Eurozone sovereign leaders don't create an EZ government not subordinate to each individual member state. EZ is toothless and not representative of common electors on the continent. EZ is more of national elites selecting elites to 'govern' with no voting input of ordinary citizens. It's an elite of elites system. Till Europe turns toward continental unity in government, ex Russia that perennial pariah and misfit in governance, populists and other non-elite leaders will seek domination. When the United States of Europe emerges, and very soon, then EZ won't be at group jeopardy or individually vulnerable. If they don't all hang together, they will surely fall separately either to megalomaniac Putin, anarchistic ISIL criminals, or nationalists like Le Pen.

Reply

Daniel Martinez January 23, 2017

When did you say that Trump will be elected? I don't remember reading this

Reply

Justin T January 26, 2017

Larry has predicted every major event correctly over the past 30 years. If you don't believe it, just ask him.

Mike January 23, 2017

Thanks Larry, I have been saying that for years. What started as a simple common market has grown in to a One World Order Boondoggle ,a bureaucratic swamp! Among the few that have profited from it are the crooked, greedy corrupt politicians that led their countries in to this hopeless mess!

Reply

Judy Mulheirn January 23, 2017

I'd like to know how all these populist movements is going to effect the maintenance of the US dollar as the world reserve currency? It would seem that many of these countries are going to want it replaced. I believe that will through us into another great depression. Your thoughts?

Reply

JIm Elliott January 23, 2017

Gold & silver stocks are rallying, and you are silent. You previously took me out of HL, and that was a costly mistake. Your accuracy in forecasting price movements in these stocks has not been very good. If stocks like HL, AGI, SLW, NGD & GG are truly going to be multiples of where they are today in the next 3 to 5 years, then the logic of not buying them at these entry points escapes me!

Reply

Thomas January 23, 2017

Which article did you write that said you predicted the Brexit? Everything I read said we had a cycle inversion, which is not what you were presenting in your AI models. You were vague about Brexit, but you never came out and flat out said....Brexit is definitely happening.

Reply

Tim Schmidt January 23, 2017

Larry, if the EU implodes, what happens to my investment in EUO?

Reply

Bud Wood January 23, 2017

Small is beautiful. And smaller is more beautiful.

Reply

Ken January 23, 2017

Who in their right mind would amalgamate currencies and immigration policies while maintaining separate countries and governments? This was a doomed experiment froim the beginning. Nobody wanted this but the rulers. Yet the gullible masses complied. The rulers and media can convince people to do whatever they want. However, Brexit and the Trump victory show we have a little life left in us. The upcoming European elections will be the final test. There is no hope if the status quo wins in the 2017 elections. Last chance people.

Reply

F151 January 23, 2017

I hope Wilders and LePen can triumph. Continuing the current course with out-of-touch elites running governments in the West is a sure recipe for a massive victory by Radical islam.

Reply

Michael Carton January 24, 2017

The only election that counts is Germany. The underlying factor is Demographics. Euro-sceptic parties are talking about "bailing out of a flaming plane" and complaining about everything in the EU but when the YES/NO decision comes up, just like the Greeks, they blink. Any country leaving the Euro could expect a devaluation of 40% (UK which was never in Euroland has already lost 20% even before BREXIT is enacted). This means that when all retirees see their spending power lose 40% with no hope of regaining, they back off. Retirees make up a growing percentage of almost all European countries and they may lose 5-10% when Pensions are "restructured" to reduce National Debts, but at least 5-10% is less painfull than 40%. Germany will be paying federal hand-outs to the EU other countries, so when Germans no longer want to pay out & be criticised endlessly, watch out.

Reply

Jas January 24, 2017

Is the financial crisis in Europe gonna cause a dollarization of the world economy. How's all this leverage gonna affect each countries triple bond rating? How's this gonna affect the S &P and other credit rating agencies? Are we in for another credit crunch in the working capital cycle.

Reply

joan casson January 25, 2017

Larry the dollar keeps going down, the euro up and oil up. This is not a good thing

Reply